Retired school teacher duped of Rs 52 lakh in digital arrest case in TN

TIRUCHY: A 74-year-old woman in Tiruchy was cheated of Rs 52 lakh by fraudsters online who posed as Bengaluru police officials and threatened her with arrest in a fabricated human trafficking case.

According to the police, the woman, a retired government-aided school teacher was a resident of Thiruvanaikoil. On February 7, she received a call from an unknown number who identified himself as an officer from the Bengaluru city police. He alleged that she had handed over her Aadhaar card and ATM card to a man named ‘Sathakathan’, who was allegedly involved in human trafficking and had received Rs 3 crore as bribe.

A caller claiming to be an SI claimed that an arrest warrant was pending against her in the Delhi High Court. He threatened to arrest her within two hours and insisted on verifying her bank accounts to trace the alleged bribe money, police added.