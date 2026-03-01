Village priests to get Rs 1.5K/month, CM Stalin launches 11 schemes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched a monthly incentive scheme of Rs 1,500 for village temple priests at a conference held in Mylapore. He announced 11 new welfare measures for village temple priests, including a hike in the family welfare fund for deceased members from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
The event was organised by the HR&CE Department at the Kapaleeswarar Temple grounds on RK Mutt Road. Under the scheme, 6,000 village temple priests will receive the monthly incentive. In a symbolic gesture to mark the launch of the schemes, the CM handed over cheques to 11 priests. He also gave pooja materials to 10 priests and Rs 12,000 each to two priests as subsidy to buy two-wheelers, education assistance to children of three priests, and Rs 50,000 to the legal heir of a deceased priest under the family welfare fund.
Speaking at the event, Stalin said the Dravidian Model government respects true spiritual believers and works for social justice. He said village priests are also part of society and the government wants development in their lives as well.
The Dravidian movement had fought to ensure equal rights for all. He recalled that in the past, many people were not even allowed to enter temple streets. Now, everyone can enter temples, and people from all castes can become archakas.
Archanai (pooja) can also be performed in Tamil, he said. He quoted former leaders C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, who had spoken about equality in religion and society.
Stalin also made 11 new announcements for the welfare of priests. He said new clothes will be given to members every year for Pongal. The annual income limit to avail benefits has already been raised from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and it will now be increased to Rs 1.25 lakh.
Funeral assistance will be raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Training will be given to 500 priests every year through major temples. Marriage assistance and education aid for their children will also be increased. Financial help for higher studies and technical courses will be raised. Assistance for children studying in industrial training institutes will be increased. The amount given to buy spectacles will be doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.