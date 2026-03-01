We should be given seats as per our strength: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam

Amid ongoing seat-sharing talks within the DMK-led alliance, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam asserted that seat allocation must be commensurate with the party’s organisational strength and more than what the party contested in 2021.
In an interview with TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, Shanmugam spoke about the party’s expectations from the DMK during the seat-sharing talks, the balance between alliance politics and independent struggles for the working class, and his concerns over sections of youth remaining apolitical and following actor-turned-politician Vijay.
Seat-sharing talks are under way. What are your expectations?
We have clearly conveyed to the DMK’s committee holding seat-sharing talks that we expect more seats than what we contested (six) in 2021.
With new parties joining the alliance, will demanding more seats not be an added pressure the CPM is mounting on the DMK?
We cannot say that. Only the DMDK is a new entrant. The rest are smaller parties and groups. As far as the CPM is concerned, seat allocation should reflect our party’s organisational strength, the work carried out by our cadre and our presence on the ground.
In the last election, we struggled hard to secure seats and that’s why we had to sign the agreement at the last minute. Such a situation should not arise this time and more seats should be allocated to us commensurate with our party’s strength. We have explained our position, and they have said they will consult their leadership and get back.
How do you assess the present DMK government’s performance?
This term can be seen as a period where several welfare schemes benefiting the people, especially women, have been implemented. Financial assistance for education, support for higher education of girls, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai and free bus travel for women were all implemented.
The long-pending pension issue of government employees has also been addressed through the new Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme. We view this as a welcome step, particularly considering the financial constraints faced by the state because of the union government’s discrimination in allocation of funds.
But there were many labour protests during this government’s tenure? Differently-abled people also protested for various demands.
Yes, we condemned the government’s action in regard to the differently-abled people’s protest. We opposed such actions both on the streets and inside the assembly and demanded action against police officials responsible for excesses. Similarly, the proposal to extend working hours to 12 hours was withdrawn only after widespread protests. Regardless of which party is in power, workers’ struggles will continue. Being part of an alliance does not mean we will stop raising people’s issues.
Is it contradictory to protest against a government while remaining in its alliance?
No alliance can function with 100% agreement on every issue. Electoral alliances are formed around broader political objectives. Our main objective is to prevent the BJP and its communal politics from gaining ground in Tamil Nadu. At present, the DMK is the principal force capable of preventing that. At the same time, our independent struggles will continue without compromise.
How do you view actor Vijay’s entry into politics?
All his anti-BJP stance was before the Karur stampede. After that he has not articulated a strong political position against the BJP. On issues such as states’ rights, language imposition and resisting pressure from the union government, the DMK has taken a firm stand. At this stage, the two cannot be equated politically.
Do you see growing support for Vijay’s party?
There is always some anti-incumbency, and he is in a position to make use of that. At the same time, there is no visible level of opposition strong enough to defeat the DMK the government. From my travels across TN, I do not see him as a decisive political force yet.
There is an opinion that his followers are apolitical.
Looking at their interviews in TV channels and reels, it looks like they are. Moreover, they are using abusive language in social media, instead of striking a meaningful discussion.
Don’t you think that all political parties, including the CPM, are responsible for such a huge crowd remaining apolitical?
At all times, 100% of the people won’t be politicised. Most want to look into their own affairs and not get involved in politics until they are personally affected. We regret the way these youngsters are behaving and are concerned about using their potential in the right way. But, we cannot politicise 100% of the people.