We should be given seats as per our strength: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam

Amid ongoing seat-sharing talks within the DMK-led alliance, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam asserted that seat allocation must be commensurate with the party’s organisational strength and more than what the party contested in 2021.

In an interview with TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, Shanmugam spoke about the party’s expectations from the DMK during the seat-sharing talks, the balance between alliance politics and independent struggles for the working class, and his concerns over sections of youth remaining apolitical and following actor-turned-politician Vijay.

Seat-sharing talks are under way. What are your expectations?

We have clearly conveyed to the DMK’s committee holding seat-sharing talks that we expect more seats than what we contested (six) in 2021.

With new parties joining the alliance, will demanding more seats not be an added pressure the CPM is mounting on the DMK?

We cannot say that. Only the DMDK is a new entrant. The rest are smaller parties and groups. As far as the CPM is concerned, seat allocation should reflect our party’s organisational strength, the work carried out by our cadre and our presence on the ground.

In the last election, we struggled hard to secure seats and that’s why we had to sign the agreement at the last minute. Such a situation should not arise this time and more seats should be allocated to us commensurate with our party’s strength. We have explained our position, and they have said they will consult their leadership and get back.