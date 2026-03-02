83 girls shifted after abuse complaints at care home at Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Eighty-three girls were shifted from a private children’s care home, receiving government aid, near Tiruchy airport on Saturday, while the institution’s children’s home wing has been temporarily closed following a preliminary inquiry that confirmed allegations of verbal abuse and physical threats to inmates, officials said.

The home, Annai Ashramam on Wireless Road, is run by TN Pengal Nala Sangam and supported through government grant-in-aid. It housed girls from classes 1 to 12 who had been placed there by the Child Welfare Committee as Children in Need of Care and Protection under the Juvenile Justice Act.Complaints had surfaced in recent months that children were not given food on time, faced safety concerns and were subjected to verbal abuse and physical threats by some staff members, said sources.

Sources revealed to TNIE that the physical abuse included beatings and undergoing strict punishments by the caretaker. On Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, officials visited the home under the guise of a routine inspection. They enquired into the treatment provided to the children, how illnesses were being managed and whether proper food was being served. Based on the initial findings, Collector V Saravanan ordered a detailed inquiry later in the week.

District Child Protection Officer (in-charge) Sandhiya and a team subsequently interacted with the inmates.