83 girls shifted after abuse complaints at care home at Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Eighty-three girls were shifted from a private children’s care home, receiving government aid, near Tiruchy airport on Saturday, while the institution’s children’s home wing has been temporarily closed following a preliminary inquiry that confirmed allegations of verbal abuse and physical threats to inmates, officials said.
The home, Annai Ashramam on Wireless Road, is run by TN Pengal Nala Sangam and supported through government grant-in-aid. It housed girls from classes 1 to 12 who had been placed there by the Child Welfare Committee as Children in Need of Care and Protection under the Juvenile Justice Act.Complaints had surfaced in recent months that children were not given food on time, faced safety concerns and were subjected to verbal abuse and physical threats by some staff members, said sources.
Sources revealed to TNIE that the physical abuse included beatings and undergoing strict punishments by the caretaker. On Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, officials visited the home under the guise of a routine inspection. They enquired into the treatment provided to the children, how illnesses were being managed and whether proper food was being served. Based on the initial findings, Collector V Saravanan ordered a detailed inquiry later in the week.
District Child Protection Officer (in-charge) Sandhiya and a team subsequently interacted with the inmates.
According to officials, several children reiterated the allegations during the inquiry. “We received complaints that the children were not properly cared for and were subjected to verbal abuse and threats. When we revisited the home, the complaints were repeated. Based on the statements of the children, we found sufficient grounds to take action,” Sandhiya said.
Following the preliminary findings, the collector on Saturday directed immediate relocation of all 83 girls as a precautionary measure. Of them, 36 were shifted to the Nagammai Home in KK Nagar and 47 to the government-run Annai Sathya Home in Mathur, considering both their safety and the fact that many students are preparing for public exams.
Officials from the social welfare department said the arrangements have been made to provide food and accommodation and to ensure that the children’s education continues without disruption. Parents and guardians have been informed. The home, which receives about `3,000 per child per month as government grant, has been temporarily closed pending further investigation. Departmental proceedings have been initiated and a police complaint is being filed with Airport police station with directions to register an FIR. Probe into the role of the management and staff is on.
The home also runs two schools on the same campus where the 83 girls are enrolled.