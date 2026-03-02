Tamil Nadu

Class 12 student killed in road accident while travelling to exam centre in Madurai

An officer based on preliminary investigation said, her relative was riding a bike and she was sitting as a pillion rider when they were knocked down by a government bus near Valaiyangulam in Madurai district limits.
Express News Service
MADURAI: A Class XII girl was killed in a road accident while travelling on a bike with her relative to her public exam centre on Monday after being knocked down by a government bus.

According to Perungudi police, the deceased has been identified as K Durga Devi (17), of Aavur in Virudhunagar district. She was studying Class XII at a girls higher secondary school in the city limits.

K Durga Devi (17).
An officer based on preliminary investigation said, her relative was riding a bike and she was sitting as a pillion rider when they were knocked down by a government bus near Valaiyangulam in Madurai district limits. She died on the spot, while her relative sustained minor injuries.

Her body was shifted to the government hospital for a post-mortem.

The investigation is ongoing, added the police. The public examination commenced on March 2 and will continue till March 26.

