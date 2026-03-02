CM Stalin sets up control room to help Tamils in Gulf, says govt monitoring situation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said a control room has been set up to assist Tamils stranded in the Gulf countries following the attack on Iran by the US and Israel. The control room has started functioning from the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi.

Expressing deep concern over the safety of the Tamils, Stalin said the state government is closely monitoring the situation. Clear instructions have been given to the Department of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils and Rehabilitation to stay in touch with people and provide all help. If the Tamils in Gulf countries need any urgent help, they or their family members in Tamil Nadu can contact the 24x7 helpline of the state department or the control room at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the centre to take steps to ensure the safety of Indians in the Gulf countries. In a statement, he said about one crore Indians live in Gulf countries, which include 40 lakh people in the UAE and 28 lakh in Saudi Arabia. Observing that flight services to countries, including Dubai (UAE), have been cancelled, a situation has emerged where Indians cannot be rescued, Anbumani said. India must request governments in the Gulf to ensure the safety of Indians, and Indians should follow the advice of local authorities, he added.