Cops refute woman’s sexual assault claim, say youth pushed her down due to enmity

TIRUNELVELI: A 36-year-old tribal woman, who was admitted in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) with injuries on Saturday, alleged that she was sexually assaulted on the Papanasam-Karaiyar ghat road by a youth from her village. Police denied her charge and said she was pushed down by him due to enmity. The youth and his accomplice have been arrested.

Speaking to media persons, the woman said the suspect, identified by her as Dinesh, ran away after seeing a group of tourists approach the area, and they rescued her. “I was returning home in my two-wheeler after purchasing commodities. I stopped the vehicle near Agasthiyar Falls Vilakku and was speaking to my daughter, who is studying in Tirunelveli, over the phone when Dinesh and another youth came there. Dinesh was drunk and made an obscene gesture towards me. I scolded him and tried to leave the spot. But he blocked me and sexually assaulted me causing injuries on various parts of my body,” she alleged.