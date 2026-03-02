Kanniyakumari police put 180 dropouts back in school

KANNIYAKUMARI: More than 180 children who dropped out of school due to various reasons have been enrolled back in classes by the Nimir (The Rising) team of Kanniyakumari district police since April 2025.

The team was formed by SP R Stalin to help those who discontinue schooling due to poverty and other issues to continue education. G Mathialagan, ADSP (crime against women and children) said the NIMIR team comprises of 15 women personnel led by an inspector.

The mother of a class 12 student said her husband deserted the family due to which her daughter could not continue studies. “Through school records, the NIMIR team traced us, gave counselling and helped my daughter to continue the studies. The NIMIR team arranged financial help to stay in a rented house.” The girl said she is fully prepared to appear for the board exam on Monday. “NIMIR cops are not like who we see in films.They are very kind cops,” her mother remarked.

The mother of a class 11 boy who was addicted to mobile phones said that he often skipped classes and used to play games while staying in the house. Police gave him counselling, and made him continue schooling, the woman said adding NIMIR personnel were monitoring his attendance.

SP Stalin told TNIE that the NIMIR personnel facilitate re-enrolment of dropouts through systematic field visits, counselling children and parents, and working in close coordination with the school education department and school authorities.

“Many children discontinued studies due to issues such as poverty, family circumstances, and lack of guidance. We have brought them to mainstream education. Education is the effective tool to prevent juvenile delinquency and build a safe society. We will continue our efforts and ensure no child is left behind”, the SP told TNIE.