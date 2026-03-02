Kerosene bomb hurled at Muthuramalinga Thevar portrait in Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: Tension prevailed in Thimmarajapuram after unidentified persons allegedly hurled a kerosene bomb at a portrait of Muthuramalinga Thevar in the wee hours of Sunday.

Demanding the immediate arrest of the miscreants, people belonging to MBC community staged a road blockade. The protesters also urged the government to install a bronze statue in place of the damaged portrait. Police held talks with the protesters and pacified them.

N Manivannan, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli city, told TNIE that police are perusing CCTV camera footage from shops and houses along the roads leading to the spot.

It may be noted that petrol bombs were hurled last week at VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s wall painting in Nanguneri’s Peruntheru area, a locality inhabited by Scheduled Caste people. The issue stemmed from a dispute between SC and MBC youths on social media. The Tirunelveli city police are also probing the Thimmarajapuram incident from a similar angle.