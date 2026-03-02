No National Anthem, Tamil Thai Vazhthu played at PM Modi’s Puducherry function

PUDUCHERRY: When PM Modi inaugurated projects at the Puducherry on Sunday, the programme commenced without the customary rendition of the National Anthem and Tamil Thai Vazhthu. As the PM stepped onto the dais and greeted the gathering, the event began with a welcome address by Home Minister A Namassivayam, surprising those in attendance.

The absence of the National Anthem and Tamil Thai Vazhthu was notable, particularly in the context of established protocol at official government functions. At a similar event held a few days earlier and attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the programme had begun with the National Song, followed by the National Anthem and Tamil Thai Vazhthu. A similar ceremonial sequence had been widely expected at Sunday’s function. Officials concerned were unavailable for a comment.