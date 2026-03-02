One killed, two injured in accident at match stick godown near TN's Kovilpatti

THOOTHUKUDI: One killed and two injured as fire engulfed in a match stick godown at Pandavarmangalam near Kovilpatti on Monday.

Chief minister MK Stalin had announced relief of Rs 4 lakh to the king next to the deceased Karthick (27) and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured Sudalaimuthu (42) and Ganesan (47).

Sources said that fire engulfed the unit at around 8.30 am. Karthick, hailing from Vijayapuri, was involved in unloading the match sticks from a cargo vehicle into the godown, when fire had sparked. Within a few minutes, the fire spread all over, and the unit exploded.

Karthik who was inside the godown was killed on the spot, while Sudalaimuthu of Peranayakkanpatti near Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, and Ganesan of Kerala sustained injuries.

Kovilpatti fire and safety personnel doused the fire, after fighting for four hours.

Police said that they are investigating the case and are yet to ascertain whether premises had an appropriate licence.

The two injured had been shifted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital. Hospital sources said that they have suffered severe burns and are critical.

It may be noted that Karthick had a betrothal function four days ago.

