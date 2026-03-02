PM Modi launches Rs 4,400-crore projects, says centre’s goal is to develop TN

MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the centre remains fully committed to enabling inclusive development and Tamil Nadu’s progress. Addressing the gathering at a government event at Madurai Airport, after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore, Modi said TN will play a decisive role in shaping the nation’s destiny.
“Every Indian is inspired to build a developed nation by 2047. Our collective goal is to develop TN to develop India. Around 200 industrial clusters will be identified and supported across the country to boost manufacturing. We all know that TN is home to many industries, and therefore this scheme will benefit the youth here,” he said.
The PM said infrastructure funding to the state has tripled compared to the previous decade. “The 2026 budget continued the trend with a strong focus on TN,” he said, adding that in the budget the centre has proposed Bengaluru-Chennai and Chennai-Hyderabad bullet train corridors, “which will revolutionise the economy of the whole region”. The budget also positions TN as part of the rare earth corridors, which will promote advanced manufacturing, research, and technology developments.
Recalling the central government’s huge investments in TN’s highway networks, Modi said over 4,000 km of highways have been built since 2014, and he was happy to lay foundation stones for two major national highway projects – four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry section by investing Rs 2,100 crore and the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram section by investing Rs 1,800 crore.
“The Marakkanam-Pondicherry section will strengthen coastal tourism, trade, and economy in both TN and Puducherry whereas the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram stretch will enhance access to places like Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. And this will ensure easy travel for pilgrims, smoother movement of agricultural produce, and marine products,” the PM added.
Stating that TN has a rich history and heritage, the PM said historic sites such as Adichanallur will be developed into global heritage destinations. Eco-tourism initiatives around Pulicat Lake and Pothigai Malai will create new job opportunities while protecting the natural ecosystem, he added.
Modi said that over the last decade, the railways underwent a historic transformation by emerging as a modern, efficient, and people-centric transport system. “This transformation is particularly visible in TN,” he added.
The railway budget allocation for TN has increased nine-fold since the BJP government came to power at the centre, the PM said.
“In TN, more than 1,300 km of new tracks were laid, 97% electrification was achieved, and hundreds of flyovers and underpasses have improved safety. Last year, the new Pamban bridge was inaugurated, which is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge and a symbol ofengineering excellence, and has become a major tourism attraction in the state,” he added.
Modi said that nine Vande Bharat and nine Amrit Bharat trains are benefiting TN people, and the coaches of the high-speed trains were manufactured at Integral Coach Factory in TN. Under Amrit Bharat, 77 railway stations are being modernised, which blends comfort, accessibility, and local identity. He also inaugurated eight redeveloped stations across TN. The dedication of the Chennai Beach-Chennai Egmore 4th Line will benefit thousands of daily commuters in Chennai.