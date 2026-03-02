PM Modi launches Rs 4,400-crore projects, says centre’s goal is to develop TN

MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the centre remains fully committed to enabling inclusive development and Tamil Nadu’s progress. Addressing the gathering at a government event at Madurai Airport, after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore, Modi said TN will play a decisive role in shaping the nation’s destiny.

“Every Indian is inspired to build a developed nation by 2047. Our collective goal is to develop TN to develop India. Around 200 industrial clusters will be identified and supported across the country to boost manufacturing. We all know that TN is home to many industries, and therefore this scheme will benefit the youth here,” he said.

The PM said infrastructure funding to the state has tripled compared to the previous decade. “The 2026 budget continued the trend with a strong focus on TN,” he said, adding that in the budget the centre has proposed Bengaluru-Chennai and Chennai-Hyderabad bullet train corridors, “which will revolutionise the economy of the whole region”. The budget also positions TN as part of the rare earth corridors, which will promote advanced manufacturing, research, and technology developments.

Recalling the central government’s huge investments in TN’s highway networks, Modi said over 4,000 km of highways have been built since 2014, and he was happy to lay foundation stones for two major national highway projects – four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry section by investing Rs 2,100 crore and the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram section by investing Rs 1,800 crore.