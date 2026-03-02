PM Modi lays foundation for 46-km 4 lane Marakkanam-Puducherry ECR stretch

CHENNAI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone, the four-laning of the 46-km Marakkanam-Puducherry stretch of the ECR commenced on Sunday. The project, to be taken up at a cost of `2,157 crore, includes a 35-km bypass for Puducherry and will help decongest villages along the Marakkanam-Puducherry section.

The widening of the 46-km Marakkanam-Puducherry stretch marks the final leg of the four-laning of the 320-km Chennai-Nagapattinam East Coast Road (ECR) corridor and is expected to ease congestion on the Tambaram-Tiruchy and Vikravandi-Thanjavur National Highways. The completion of 320-km four laning of ECR will bring down the travel time by up to two hours.

As of February 25, of the total 320 km, 235 km has already been widened to four lanes. This includes the Chennai (Koyambedu)-Mamallapuram (61 km), Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam (38 km), and Poondiyankuppam-Sattanathapuram (57 km) stretches. Additionally, widening of the Mamallapuram-Mugaiyur-Marakkanam (62 km) section, taken up in 2022, has achieved 58% progress (35.97 km completed).

The Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam (56 km) stretch has been widened for 44 km, registering 78% progress. Except for the Marakkanam-Puducherry section, the entire Chennai-Nagapattinam corridor is expected to be four-laned by August 2026, according to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official documents.