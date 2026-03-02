PM Modi worships at Subramaniaswamy temple at Thiruparankundram

MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the foothills of Subramaniaswamy temple at Thiruparankundram during his maiden visit to the town on Sunday.

The visit gained political significance against the backdrop of ‘Deepathoon’ row over lighting of a lamp on the pillar near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah on the hill during Karthigai Deepam festival in 2025.

After inaugurating various projects, Modi proceeded to Thiruparankundram around 4 pm amid heavy security cover.

Priests of the temple managed by the HR&CE department accorded him ‘Poorna Kumbham’ respect. He was also presented a portrait of Lord Murugan.

After offering prayers for nearly 30 minutes, Modi left for a public meeting, where he said, “I prayed for prosperity of Tamil Nadu and for the nation during my visit to Thiruparakundram temple.”