Puducherry CM renews plea for statehood in PM Modi’s presence

The CM said the NDA government in Puducherry had implemented various welfare schemes for farmers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating projects in the presence of Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday (March 1, 2026). | Photo: Express
PUDUCHERRY: CM N Rangasamy on Sunday urged Modi to grant statehood to the Union Territory, reiterating the long-standing demand for greater powers to the elected government.

Speaking at the event, Rangasamy said, the centre has been supporting infrastructure growth and welfare measures to make Puducherry the best Union Territory as visualised by the PM,” he said.

The CM said the NDA government in Puducherry had implemented various welfare schemes for farmers. However, Rangasamy stressed that development alone was not enough and emphasised the need for statehood. He said a resolution seeking statehood had been passed and sent to the centre 13 times. The elected government required adequate powers to implement schemes and projects more effectively, he added.

