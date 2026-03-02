Rahul’s birthday wish to ‘bro’ Stalin sparks buzz online

CHENNAI: While Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin have often publicly displayed camaraderie and fondly called each other “brothers”, the Congress leader’s birthday message to the CM this year has triggered discussion on social media.

In a post on X wishing Stalin, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “May you have good health, strength, and a long life of dedicated service to the people of Tamil Nadu.” Some users suggested the tone appeared more restrained compared to previous years. Stalin’s response this year was equally brief. “Thank you for your warm wishes.”

Rahul’s message, though cordial, was quickly compared to last year’s greeting, in which he had addressed Stalin as “My brother” and affirmed that “we continue to stand together in our commitment to preserve India’s rich diversity, federal structure, and Constitutional values”. Several users noted the absence this year of phrases suggesting political solidarity and speculated about whether the wording reflected the ongoing tension between the DMK and Congress over seat sharing.