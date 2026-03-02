Rahul’s birthday wish to ‘bro’ Stalin sparks buzz online

CHENNAI: While Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin have often publicly displayed camaraderie and fondly called each other “brothers”, the Congress leader’s birthday message to the CM this year has triggered discussion on social media.
In a post on X wishing Stalin, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “May you have good health, strength, and a long life of dedicated service to the people of Tamil Nadu.” Some users suggested the tone appeared more restrained compared to previous years. Stalin’s response this year was equally brief. “Thank you for your warm wishes.”
Rahul’s message, though cordial, was quickly compared to last year’s greeting, in which he had addressed Stalin as “My brother” and affirmed that “we continue to stand together in our commitment to preserve India’s rich diversity, federal structure, and Constitutional values”. Several users noted the absence this year of phrases suggesting political solidarity and speculated about whether the wording reflected the ongoing tension between the DMK and Congress over seat sharing.
In contrast, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s message was more cordial. “Together, we shall continue our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the values of the Constitution, including federalism, and strengthening democratic principles,” he wrote.
Later in the evening, BJP leader K Annamalai joined the discussion, drawing attention to the absence of the word “brother” in Rahul’s message this year.In a sarcastic post on X, he wrote, “Last year: Bro, Bro! This year: No Bro. Why Bro?”
However, DMK leaders, on condition of anonymity, said variations in social media posts should not be overinterpreted, especially in the context of a long-standing alliance.
Earlier in the day, Stalin paid floral tributes at the memorials of his father and former CM M Karunanidhi, DMK founder CN Annadurai and social reformer Periyar, before meeting party cadres and supporters at Anna Arivalayam.