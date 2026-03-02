Sani Peyarchi festival: Devotees seek special trains to Thirunallar

KARAIKAL: Devotees, members of the Rail Users’ Association and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce have jointly urged railway authorities to operate special and permanent train services in view of the forthcoming Sani Peyarchi festival at Tirunallar Temple on March 6. The festival, held once every two-and-a-half years, is expected to draw a large number of pilgrims from across the country, prompting demands for improved rail connectivity.
Although the Karaikal–Tirunallar–Peralam broad-gauge line was commissioned in the last week of May 2025, regular passenger services have yet to commence. Special trains were earlier operated along this route during the Velankanni and Nagore festival seasons. In this context, rail users and traders have sought special trains via the Peralam route between March 4 and March 8 if regular services are not introduced from March 1.
“We request special trains from Tambaram to Karaikal, from Puducherry to Karaikal via Tirunallar, and from Madurai and Tiruchy to Tirunallar,” said J Venkatraman, Joint Secretary of the Karaikal Chamber of Commerce.
They have also sought the early introduction of permanent services, including operating the Karaikal–Tambaram Express (Train No. 6175/16176) via the Peralam line, or restoring the Velankanni–Egmore train (Train no.16185/16186), Karaikal–Bengaluru train (No.16529/16530) and the Karaikal–LTT Mumbai Weekly (Train no. 11017/11018) via Tirunallar. Further demands include extending the Tiruchy–Tiruvarur (Train no. 56805/56806) train up to Tirunallar via Nagapattinam, Nagore and Karaikal; extending Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai (Train no. 56813/56814) up to Velankanni via Tirunallar and Karaikal; and extending the Madurai–Punalur (Train no. 16729/16730) up to Tirunallar via Dindigul, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Nagore.
Several protests have been held and petitions submitted in person to railway authorities. “Traders in Nagapattinam observed a shutdown in mid-February demanding extension of services up to Chennai Egmore Railway Station, besides additional trains to benefit pilgrims. Multiple political representatives took part in a protest in front of Nagapattinam railway station over inadequate rail facilities,” said Aravind Kumar of the Nagai District Consumer Protection and Passenger Association. Officials from the Southern Railway’s Tiruchy Division said the matter would be examined.