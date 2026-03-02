Srivilliputhur railway station renovated at Rs 8.84 crore inaugurated

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Srivilliputhur Railway Station, renovated under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 8.84 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on Sunday.

According to railway officials, Srivilliputhur is an NSG-5 (Non-Suburban) category railway station and, owing to the spiritual prominence, the station witnesses a steady influx of pilgrims and tourists throughout the year. Recognising its heritage significance, the redevelopment works were undertaken.

“Two lifts have been installed, ensuring access for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. An entrance arch spanning 8.7 metres has been constructed, a two-storey waiting hall/resting room measuring 17.27 m × 6.27 m has been developed, offering comfortable waiting facilities along with short-stay accommodation for pilgrims and outstation travellers,” the officials said.

Further amenities include a canopy, a platform shelter, and a restroom for operation staff. The road and circulating area, covering 2,295 square metres, has been comprehensively developed to facilitate smooth vehicular movement and passenger access.

Parking infrastructure has been augmented with a covered car parking facility accommodating 8 cars and 40 two-wheelers.

An Integrated Passenger Information System (IPIS) has been commissioned, comprising 48 Coach Indication Boards, 7 display TVs, 1 GPS clock, 2 Public Address channels, and 26 speakers to ensure real-time and effective communication of train information, the officials added.