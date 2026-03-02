Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 249 crore Fintech Tower in Nandambakkam

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated a Rs 249-crore FinTech Tower in Nandambakkam here, stepping up the state’s push to position itself as a hub for digital finance, as fintech becomes central to India’s payments, lending and wealth-management ecosystem.

The facility, spread over 5.56 lakh sq ft, is the first major asset to be delivered under the state’s planned 56-acre FinTech City project, for which the foundation stone was laid in June 2023.

Built on 2.26 acres, the building comprises two basements, a ground floor and 11 upper floors, and has been designed with infrastructure tailored for financial services companies.

The project aims to create high-skill jobs and attract fintech firms looking to scale outside traditional centres such as Bengaluru and Mumbai.

At the inauguration, office space allotment orders were issued to Prime Forex Pvt. Ltd., Simptra Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and MidFin Wealth Pvt. Ltd., marking the start of commercial occupancy.

More allotments are expected as the government pitches the tower to fintech, NBFC and broader financial services firms.