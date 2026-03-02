Tamil Nadu’s green buildings centred around Chennai, tier-2 cities trail behind

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu has over 640 buildings certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), spanning a cumulative green footprint of 177.5 million sq ft. But a majority of these are concentrated in Chennai, and tier-2 cities trail far behind, data from IGBC for 2023-25 shows.

According to IGBC, Chennai houses 351 green projects covering 129.5 million sq ft, followed by Coimbatore with 54 projects (6.96 million sq ft), Madurai 23 projects (0.85 million sq ft), and Tiruchy just five projects with a negligible 0.03 million sq ft. Highlighting the widening gap between Tamil Nadu's metropolitan centre and its tier-2 cities, developers said stronger and sustained incentives were crucial to scaling up adoption. Yogesh Thirukonda, green building developer and secretary of the CREDAI Madurai chapter, said the green concept is largely confined to public and commercial buildings.

"Green certification is often driven by export-linked compliance or global business requirements, particularly in the US and Europe. Individual home buyers still do not actively demand green homes," he said.

D Abhishek, green building developer and former vice-president of the CREDAI Coimbatore chapter, said green material costs had declined significantly over the past decade, but land selection was a major hurdle. "Land parcels that meet green criteria have become expensive. Excluding land cost, meeting green building parameters adds only about 10%-15% to the cost of a conventional building," he said.