ThinkEdu 2026: CPI(M) RS MP John Brittas says 'right-wing rhetoric inconsistent with reality'

CHENNAI: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist John Brittas during a discussion on ‘Left or Right in the Road Ahead: Ideology in Education’ at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave on Monday at ITC Grand Chola said that right-wing rhetoric is not consistent with ground realities.

“Last year, about 2,40,000 students dropped out of schools in Gujarat, while the figure must be hardly 15,000 in Chennai. In Kerala, it must be just around 1,700. The difference between 1,700 and 2,40,000 is the difference between the rhetoric (of the Right) and the good intentions (of the Left),” said CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist John Brittas during a discussion on ‘Left or Right in the Road Ahead: Ideology in Education’ at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave on Monday at ITC Grand Chola.

Brittas further said that this year too BJP's efforts to get a foothold in the state won't materialise. "Kerala is Kerala because we didn't give BJP the chance to rule Kerala," he said.