ThinkEdu 2026: India to add three home-grown semiconductor plants in 2026, says MEITY secretary Krishnan

CHENNAI: India plans to roll out three additional home-grown semiconductor plants this year, S Krishnan, secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), said at the 14th edition of ThinkEdu in Chennai on Monday. He added that the projects would expand the country’s nascent manufacturing base.

Semiconductor production involves a complex, multi-stage process spanning fabrication, followed by assembly, packaging and testing, Krishnan said in the discussion with author Shankkar Aiyar on 'Technology for Transition- India's semiconductor revolution'. India’s first commercial-scale semiconductor fab project under the India Semiconductor Mission, being developed by the Tata Group in Gujarat, marks the country’s entry into the most capital-intensive segment of the value chain.

While global manufacturers, including those in Japan, are moving towards cutting-edge 2-nanometre technology which is still commercially challenging for some established players such as Intel, Krishnan noted that such chips are expensive to produce. India, by contrast, is focusing on legacy semiconductors that continue to be widely used in automobiles, industrial equipment and consumer electronics, even as it gradually moves towards smaller nodes.