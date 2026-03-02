ThinkEdu 2026: Only way to Viksit Bharat is technology-driven, says TN Governor

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday said that achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 can only be technology-driven and stressed that India’s population must master emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to realise that vision. He was delivering the inaugural address at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave organised by The New Indian Express.

Stating that becoming a developed nation by the centenary of Independence is “not merely an aspiration but a necessity”, he warned that failure to achieve the goal would have serious consequences. He said the transformation requires a revolutionary approach to education, as embedded in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Drawing on history, the Governor said India was once an economic powerhouse, leading the world in textile exports, agriculture and metallurgy among other fields before being crushed by colonialisation. After colonisation, Europe rose to dominance on the strength of technologies such as gunpowder and the steam engine, leading the world for nearly 300 years, he said.

“The journey of human civilisation has always been on the back of technology,” he noted, adding that the balance of power shifted in the mid-20th century when the United States acquired nuclear technology, altering the global military order and moving influence from England to America. He said the US retained its dominance by continuing to innovate, particularly leading in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Every major technological breakthrough, he said, has widened the gap between those who possess it and those who do not. Artificial intelligence, he cautioned, would deepen that divide further. “AI is a transformative technology that empowers individuals and nations,” he said, adding that India must develop its own domain-specific AI models instead of merely replicating the high-energy-consuming Silicon Valley model.