TN Class 12 board examinations commence on March 2

CHENNAI: More than 8.2 lakh students from 7,545 higher secondary schools across Tamil Nadu are set to appear for the Class 12 board examinations beginning Monday with the language paper. The examinations will conclude on March 27. Of the 8.2 lakh candidates, around 7.99 lakh are school students, while the rest are private candidates.

The Class 11 arrear examinations will commence on March 3 and continue till March 27. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday extended his wishes to the Class 12 students appearing for the examinations and to the Class 10 students, whose board exams will begin on March 11. Urging students to face the exams without stress, the CM said that several opportunities await them and assured that the Dravidian Model government will continue to support and uplift them.