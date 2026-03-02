TN govt schools to launch enrolment drive, target over 4 lakh admissions

CHENNAI: Government schools across the state will begin their enrolment drive on Monday for the academic year 2026-27. The school education department has set a target of enrolling more than four lakh students in government schools this year.

The department had advanced the enrolment schedule in 2024-25 to attract more students, as private schools usually begin admissions much earlier. The move is being continued this year as well.

Teachers and headmasters have been instructed to ensure that children who have completed five years of age in anganwadis are enrolled in schools within their habitation or nearby areas. Education officials have been directed to create awareness among parents about government initiatives, including smart classrooms, hi-tech laboratories and other digital facilities, to boost enrolment. Schools that enrol at least 50 more students compared to last year will be awarded certificates of appreciation.

A senior official said around 4.3 lakh students were enrolled in government schools last year. “Generally, about 50% of students join government and government-aided schools, while the remaining 50% opt for private schools. As per government data, there are over eight lakh children in the five-year age group who should be newly enrolled in schools and this data will be used for the drive,” he said.

The official added that the department’s primary objective is to ensure that all eligible children are enrolled in schools, while simultaneously increasing enrolment in government schools. He also added that school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will inaugurate the enrolment drive in the state on Monday.