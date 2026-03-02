TN ranks fourth in renewable energy generation in January; solar output offers bright spot

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu ranked fourth in renewable energy generation in January, producing 3,119 million units (MU) of electricity, according to the latest data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy accessed by TNIE. Gujarat topped the list with 5,925 MU, followed closely by Rajasthan at 5,715 MU, while Karnataka secured the third position with 4,824 MU. Karnataka generated 1,704.68 MU more than Tamil Nadu during the month.

In the solar segment, Tamil Nadu marginally outperformed Karnataka. The state generated 1,683 MU from solar power, slightly higher than Karnataka’s 1,678 MU. However, the gap widened in hydro power generation. Tamil Nadu produced 284 MU from large hydro stations, while Karnataka generated 1,128 MU, reflecting its stronger hydro base.

A senior official from TN Green Energy Corporation Limited said the state has been focusing on expanding solar and wind capacity. “Wind power generation is largely seasonal and peaks between June and September,” the official said, adding that January is typically a lean season for wind generation in Tamil Nadu. In contrast, solar-dominant states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat maintain relatively steady output during winter, contributing to their higher overall renewable generation in January.