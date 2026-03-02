Two die after mini truck collides with bus in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Two men died after the mini truck they were travelling in collided head-on with two other vehicles on the Chennai-Tiruchy highway in Irungalur of Tiruchy in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

S Rajkiran (32) of Theni along with S Jayapandi (33), also from the district, was early on Sunday returning to Theni in a mini truck after unloading a consignment of grapes in Panruti. While approaching the Upparu bridge in Irungalur on the highway, Rajkiran, who was at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with another load vehicle and a government bus coming in the opposite direction. In this, Rajkiran and Jayapandi died on the spot, the police said.

On information, the Samayapuram police admitted Prabhakaran, who was in the other load vehicle, bus driver Ramesh, and a passenger, Sankarapandian, who sustained injuries in the accident, to the Srirangam government hospital. The bodies were also sent for an autopsy.

In the other incident, R Maniyarasan (37) of Irungalur in Manachanallur taluk was walking near the Kollidam roundabout on Saturday night to catch a bus after visiting a relative when he slipped and fatally came under the rear wheels of a truck travelling towards Karur, the police said.