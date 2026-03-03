Chennai tanks on decline, 175 MCM of storage at risk

CHENNAI: Rapid urbanisation has already wiped out 13.6 million cubic metres (MCM) of tank storage within Chennai city, while an additional 175 MCM of storage outside the city is now at risk, according to a new data-driven assessment of the Chennai river basin by the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The report flags the steady erosion of traditional waterbodies as a central factor intensifying water stress in the basin, even as demand continues to climb. Historically, interconnected tanks played a critical role in meeting irrigation and domestic needs across the region.

The analysis notes that rapid urban expansion has not only reduced storage capacity but also weakened the basin’s natural hydrological resilience. Simultaneously, sewage treatment capacity in the region is being overwhelmed, leading to the discharge of untreated used water into rivers and the deterioration of both surface and groundwater quality.

The Chennai basin, covering Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Tiruvallur, contributes about 33% of TN’s economy, highlighting the economic stakes of declining water security.

Using Water Evaluation and Adaptation Planning modelling, the study projects that total water demand in the basin will rise from 2,479 MCM in 2025 to 2,728 MCM by 2050 under a business-as-usual scenario. Agriculture will remain the dominant consumer, accounting for 60% of total demand by 2050, while population growth is expected to be a major driver of rising domestic demand.