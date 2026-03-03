Chidambaram meets TN CM Stalin as Congress-DMK seat talks remain deadlocked

CHENNAI: Amid a deadlock in seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the DMK, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday met Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at his residence.

CM Stalin was accompanied by DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

After the meeting, Chidambaram and Selvaperunthagai avoided interacting with the media gathered at the Chief Minister’s residence, indicating that there was no breakthrough in the discussions.

Earlier in the day, the Congress high command had deputed former finance minister and senior leader Chidambaram to hold talks with the DMK leadership as a last resort to finalise the alliance deal.

The decision to send Chidambaram was taken following a coordination meeting between Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge and KC Venugopal.