Class 12 girl dies in TNSTC bus accident while on way to board exam

MADURAI: A Class 12 girl who was on her way to write the board exam on Monday morning died after a TNSTC bus knocked her down. Perungudi police identified the deceased as M Durgadevi (17) of Aaviyur in Virudhunagar district.

She was studying at a girls higher secondary school in the city. Police said Durgadevi was riding pillion on a bike with a relative to the exam centre to attend the language exam.

When they reached Valaiyangulam, where construction of a bridge is underway, a TNSTC bus tried to overtake them but the driver brushed the bike. In the impact, the bike rider lost control and Duragadevi fell down, injuring her head and died on the spot. Her relative suffered minor injury.