CM opens 5,367 TNUHDB homes worth Rs 840 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated 13 completed housing projects under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, comprising 5,367 tenements newly constructed or reconstructed at a total cost of Rs 840.76 crore, during various events held across Chennai.

He also laid foundation stone for the construction of 1,984 new tenements at various places across Chennai including Greams Road at an estimated cost of Rs 420.34 crore.

The inaugurated projects include 4,035 tenements being reconstructed at Thousand Lights, Mylapore and Saidapet assembly constituencies for a total cost of Rs 696.55 crore, along with newly constructed four housing projects in various districts including Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, comprising 1,332 tenements built at Rs 144.21 crore.

During the events, he also distributed housing allotment orders to beneficiaries across the constituencies and planted trees in the Kotturpuram TNUHDB project area. In the past five years under the DMK regime, around 209 projects areas under TNUHDB with 74126 tenements have been inaugurated for the public use, it added.