CM opens 5,367 TNUHDB homes worth Rs 840 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated 13 completed housing projects under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, comprising 5,367 tenements newly constructed or reconstructed at a total cost of Rs 840.76 crore, during various events held across Chennai.
He also laid foundation stone for the construction of 1,984 new tenements at various places across Chennai including Greams Road at an estimated cost of Rs 420.34 crore.
The inaugurated projects include 4,035 tenements being reconstructed at Thousand Lights, Mylapore and Saidapet assembly constituencies for a total cost of Rs 696.55 crore, along with newly constructed four housing projects in various districts including Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, comprising 1,332 tenements built at Rs 144.21 crore.
During the events, he also distributed housing allotment orders to beneficiaries across the constituencies and planted trees in the Kotturpuram TNUHDB project area. In the past five years under the DMK regime, around 209 projects areas under TNUHDB with 74126 tenements have been inaugurated for the public use, it added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated several completed projects, initiated by the Greater Chennai Corporation and CMDA departments, worth Rs 123.35 crore for the public use.
These projects include the redeveloped Tondiarpet bus depot for `21.93 crore by the CMDA under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam. The ground-plus-two-floor depot has facilities to accommodate 15 buses, parking for 25 four-wheelers and 157 two-wheelers, with various other amenities.
He also inaugurated the upgraded Tondiarpet-1 bus depot, constructed at Rs 33.82 crore and flagged off 100 new low-floor electric buses at Rs 170 crore. He then laid the foundation stone for Phase-2 development of the depot with electric charging infrastructure to operate 750 electric-buses. He also inaugurated redeveloped Chetpet Eco Park, new playground in RK Nagar, and GCC’s middle school building at Mahalakshmi Nagar in Puzhal