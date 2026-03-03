DMK the only strong force that can defeat communal forces: Jawahirullah

Amid ongoing tensions within the DMK-led alliance over seat sharing and the demand by some parties to contest on their own symbols instead of the DMK’s ‘rising sun’, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president M H Jawahirullah has firmly defended his stand. In a freewheeling chat with TNIE’s S Kumaresan, he made it clear that his party would prefer to contest once again on the DMK’s symbol, stressing that the decision is aimed at strengthening the alliance and ensuring electoral success rather than seeking individual identity.

In the DMK alliance, some parties want to contest on their own symbols. But the MMK often contests on the DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol. The Election Commission (EC) has delisted your party for not contesting in several elections. How will you protect the MMK’s identity if you again contest on the DMK symbol?

Our view is that the EC has the power to register a party, but it does not have the power to cancel the registration of an active party. We have contested in local body elections and won seats. We also have MLAs in the Assembly. For the 2026 election, we feel it is wise to contest on the DMK symbol. Since we are a registered unrecognised party, to get a common symbol, we will have to contest in at least 18 constituencies. We are not going to contest in such a large number of seats. So, for this election alone, we have decided to contest on the ‘rising sun’ symbol.