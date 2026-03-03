DMK the only strong force that can defeat communal forces: Jawahirullah

Amid ongoing tensions within the DMK-led alliance over seat sharing and the demand by some parties to contest on their own symbols instead of the DMK’s ‘rising sun’, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president M H Jawahirullah has firmly defended his stand. In a freewheeling chat with TNIE’s S Kumaresan, he made it clear that his party would prefer to contest once again on the DMK’s symbol, stressing that the decision is aimed at strengthening the alliance and ensuring electoral success rather than seeking individual identity.
In the DMK alliance, some parties want to contest on their own symbols. But the MMK often contests on the DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol. The Election Commission (EC) has delisted your party for not contesting in several elections. How will you protect the MMK’s identity if you again contest on the DMK symbol?
Our view is that the EC has the power to register a party, but it does not have the power to cancel the registration of an active party. We have contested in local body elections and won seats. We also have MLAs in the Assembly. For the 2026 election, we feel it is wise to contest on the DMK symbol. Since we are a registered unrecognised party, to get a common symbol, we will have to contest in at least 18 constituencies. We are not going to contest in such a large number of seats. So, for this election alone, we have decided to contest on the ‘rising sun’ symbol.
Your party has passed a resolution asking for at least 15 Muslim candidates in the DMK alliance. Is this demand practical in today’s political situation?
Last year, we passed a resolution in our Madurai conference that political parties must give proper representation to Muslims. Even the Sachar Committee recommended better representation for Muslims. Based on that, we are asking that not only the MMK but also the Indian Union Muslim League and Muslim members within the DMK should get fair number of seats. We are asking for fair representation for everyone according to their population.
Vijay has promised cabinet posts to alliance partners. Why did MMK choose to stay with the DMK alliance instead of joining the TVK?
The DMK is the only strong force that can defeat communal forces and form the government. We believe democratic forces must unite.
Do you think minority votes will split because of Vijay’s entry into politics?
This government has taken important steps. Earlier, even to repair a mosque or church, permission from the district collector was needed. Even rebuilding it at the same place needed approval. It was very difficult to construct big places of worship. The government issued an order to solve this problem. Earlier, minority educational institutions had to renew their minority certificate every five years. Now, permanent minority status has been given. These are real actions. Vijay is new to politics. His policies are not clear. So I do not think minorities will shift their support.
You have said some demands of Muslims are still pending. Yet you continue to support the DMK. Why?
No government can fulfil 100% demands. But important demands have been fulfilled. For example, earlier, if a person from BC converted to Islam, he was placed under the “Others” category and lost BC benefits. But if a person converted to Christianity, BC status continued. Now, the government has corrected it. If a BC person converts to Islam, he will continue to get reservation benefits under the BCM (Backward Class Muslim) category.
What are MMK’s main expectations from the next DMK manifesto?
We want the Muslim reservation to be increased to five per cent. Based on the Sachar Committee recommendations, infrastructure must be improved in Muslim-majority areas. Approvals for minority educational institutions must be simplified through a single-window system. Special coaching centres must be started for minorities to prepare for the TNPSC and UPSC exams. Funds given to the Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation must be increased.
Many people think the MMK is only a Muslim party. What is your response?
Many non-Muslims hold important posts in our party. As MLA of Papanasam, I worked for all communities. At the Swamimalai temple, devotees found it difficult to climb the steps. I raised this issue in the Assembly. Now a lift is being installed at a cost of about `120 crore. We also worked on the renovation of Vellai Vinayagar Temple. Our party runs about 227 ambulances across Tamil Nadu. They serve everyone regardless of religious differences. So, the MMK is not just a Muslim party, we are working for all people.