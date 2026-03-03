Four staff of Tiruchy care home arrested for physical, mental abuse of inmates

TIRUCHY: A day after 84 girls were shifted from Annai Ashramam, a government-aided private children’s care home located on Wireless Road near the airport, four staff members of the facility were arrested on Monday over allegations of physical and mental abuse of inmates.

Superintendent of the home Uma, counsellor Bensiya Roseline, warden Tamilarasi and cook Asha Banu were arrested by personnel from Ponmalai AWPS based on a complaint filed by the District Child Protection Officer.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody in special prison for women. The incident came to light on Saturday, following which 84 girls were shifted to two government run homes in the city.

Several children told TNIE that physical punishment and intimidation were routine. Some said though they lived in home for several years, they slept peacefully in the last two days in their new place. “They would beat us even if we spoke to each other while in the dormitory or scored low marks,” said a Class 9 student. “Sometimes they used a stick, at times their hands. We were made to kneel until our legs hurt and deprived of food.”