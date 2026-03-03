Four staff of Tiruchy care home arrested for physical, mental abuse of inmates

TIRUCHY: A day after 84 girls were shifted from Annai Ashramam, a government-aided private children’s care home located on Wireless Road near the airport, four staff members of the facility were arrested on Monday over allegations of physical and mental abuse of inmates.
Superintendent of the home Uma, counsellor Bensiya Roseline, warden Tamilarasi and cook Asha Banu were arrested by personnel from Ponmalai AWPS based on a complaint filed by the District Child Protection Officer.
They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody in special prison for women. The incident came to light on Saturday, following which 84 girls were shifted to two government run homes in the city.
Several children told TNIE that physical punishment and intimidation were routine. Some said though they lived in home for several years, they slept peacefully in the last two days in their new place. “They would beat us even if we spoke to each other while in the dormitory or scored low marks,” said a Class 9 student. “Sometimes they used a stick, at times their hands. We were made to kneel until our legs hurt and deprived of food.”
Another girl said,“They abused us using foul language in front of everyone. Once, a few of us were told to bite green chillies as punishment.”
A Class 9 girl said the fear of being singled out kept most children silent. “If they felt one of us might question them, they would call her alone and scold her. We were so scared that we didn’t take the risk of calling 1098 helpline.”
Experts say the case has raised questions about how monitoring mechanisms function. “Records may show meetings were held. But were the children spoken to in private,” asked I Murali, a former member in Child Welfare Committee in Tiruchy. “Many posts in the District Child Protection Unit are on a contract basis. Who checks if inspections are done properly,” he asked.
District administration officials said a monitoring officer, who is a contract staff, is monitoring 15 child care homes in Tiruchy, adding he failed to conduct field inspections and submitted fabricated reports. The inquiry panel has recommended action against the officer.