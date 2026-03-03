Karur government college faculty protest over harassment case, seek withdrawal of FIR against students

KARUR: Demanding action against the principal for shielding an assistant professor accused of sexual harassment, and withdrawal of case against students, faculty members of the Government Arts and Science College in Thanthondrimalai of Karur district continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day on Monday.

According to sources, a female student had lodged a sexual harassment complaint against the assistant professor of the college a few months back. Demanding action against the faculty member, a section of students also staged a protest. Based on a complaint lodged by college administration, the Thanthondrimalai police registered a case against 13 students who took part in the protest.