Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court gives minister a tongue-lashing for statement against deepam verdict

MADURAI: THE Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday condemned Minister for Mines and Minerals S Regupathy for his alleged public statement that the Karthigai Deepam cannot be permitted to be lit on the deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill, as directed by the high court in its order dated December 1, 2025, and the prohibitory order passed by the Madurai collector two days after the judgment was issued only to prevent that.
The court was hearing an application filed by one of the petitioners S Paramasivam, seeking to implead the minister in the contempt petitions pending against the collector and a few other officers for non-implementation of the above order. Paramasivam claimed that the minister’s statement was published in a Tamil daily on January 7.
Justice G R Swaminathan said, “When the court has permitted lighting of lamp on the hilltop, it is only for the division bench or the Supreme Court to hold otherwise and no other authority, let alone a state minister, can dare to say that such lighting cannot be permitted.”
He observed that after the verdict is pronounced, the only option open to the parties is to explore the possibilities of appeal or review. One can criticise or comment on the judgment but cannot pronounce opinions contrary to a verdict on public fora or assume the role of regulatory authority, the judge said, adding that it is shocking that this ‘elementary knowledge’ is lacking in a person who has held the high office of the law minister.
Also noting that the additional affidavit filed by Collector K J Praveen Kumar, tendering unconditional apology for passing the prohibitory order, controverted the minister’s statement saying the prohibitory order was not passed with an intention to frustrate the court’s order, the judge concluded that the minister has given a mischievous political spin to the turn of events.
He closed Paramasivam’s application but warned that he would not hesitate to reopen it if the occasion demanded.
The judge further sought response from the state government whether it would permit five members (to be named by the court) to offer symbolic prayers for 15 minutes to the deepathoon situated on the hilltop.
Justice Swamination made this suggestion after perusing the collector’s affidavit. He clarified that this is a suggestion and not a direction.
Since senior counsel V Giri and additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan, who represented the collector, sought time to respond, the judge adjourned the case to March 4, to be heard at 4 pm. Though the presence of the city police commissioner and deputy commissioner (south) was dispensed with in the previous hearing, they should appear before the court in the next hearing, the judge said.
The present executive officer and trustees of Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple should also be present before the court, the judge said, adding that the appearance of the collector is dispensed with.