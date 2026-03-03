Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court gives minister a tongue-lashing for statement against deepam verdict

MADURAI: THE Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday condemned Minister for Mines and Minerals S Regupathy for his alleged public statement that the Karthigai Deepam cannot be permitted to be lit on the deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill, as directed by the high court in its order dated December 1, 2025, and the prohibitory order passed by the Madurai collector two days after the judgment was issued only to prevent that.

The court was hearing an application filed by one of the petitioners S Paramasivam, seeking to implead the minister in the contempt petitions pending against the collector and a few other officers for non-implementation of the above order. Paramasivam claimed that the minister’s statement was published in a Tamil daily on January 7.

Justice G R Swaminathan said, “When the court has permitted lighting of lamp on the hilltop, it is only for the division bench or the Supreme Court to hold otherwise and no other authority, let alone a state minister, can dare to say that such lighting cannot be permitted.”

He observed that after the verdict is pronounced, the only option open to the parties is to explore the possibilities of appeal or review. One can criticise or comment on the judgment but cannot pronounce opinions contrary to a verdict on public fora or assume the role of regulatory authority, the judge said, adding that it is shocking that this ‘elementary knowledge’ is lacking in a person who has held the high office of the law minister.