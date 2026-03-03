NHM TN greatly reduces DKA, HbA1c complications among Type1 diabetes children by its specialised care centres

COIMBATORE: The National Health Mission (NHM), Tamil Nadu, through its initiative of treating children with Type 1 diabetes at Specialised Care Centres (SCCs) in government medical facilities across many districts, has shown remarkable results over the last one and a half years with

a ten-fold reduction in Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA), said Dr A Arun Thamburaj, Mission Director, NHM Tamil Nadu. DKA is a life-threatening acute metabolic complication of diabetes caused by severe insulin deficiency.

Dr Krishnan Swaminathan of the Idhayangal Trust from Coimbatore, who is associated with the project, said the specialised care centres have significantly contributed to reducing HbA1c, a measure of average blood glucose levels in the affected children.

"Before the launch of this initiative, diabetic emergency admissions for DKA exceeded 2,000 annually, but it has now reduced to 167. Additionally, the average HbA1c has dropped from 10.3% to 8.7%, which is direct impact of this project launched by the health department and NHM Tamil Nadu.

This HbA1c reduction equals to a 30-40% decrease in the risk of kidney failure and blindness caused by Type 1 diabetes. If we continue these focused measures over a long period, we can eliminate such complications entirely," Dr Krishnan said.