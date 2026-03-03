Nurse faints on TNSTC bus; crew, passengers rush to her rescue

COIMBATORE: TNSTC crew and passengers, who attempted to revive a 22-year-old nurse after she lost consciousness on the bus, were in for a rude shock after the primary health centre they rushed her to was closed near Aliyar, on Monday.

They immediately proceeded towards the Pollachi government hospital, and the Good Samaritans on board informed an ambulance and she was taken to Samathur for treatment.

Sources said Subashini, a native of Kulithalai in Karur district, works as a staff nurse at the government hospital in Valparai of Coimbatore district.

Around 6.40 am on Monday, Subashini and another trainee nurse boarded the bus, heading from Highforest.

When the bus was nearing Aliyar Park around 8.30 am, Subashini allegedly developed convulsions. Bus conductor Sureshkumar and some passengers gave her some iron objects, hoping it would help her. However, she developed shortness of breath within 10 minutes and required medical help. Sureshkumar directed the bus driver, Sakthivel, to head to the PHC in Aliyar Nagar and they reached around 9 am.

However, the PHC, which was to be operation 24*7, was shut. The passengers then called the 104 helpline, and were told to reach Angalakurichi where an ambulance would arrive.

