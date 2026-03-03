People largely satisfied with the governance in Tamil Nadu: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

CHENNAI: Speaking at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave on March 3, 2026, Congress leader and Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot said that the party will form the Government with a historic mandate in Kerala and that the general public in Tamil Nadu seemed satisfied with the governance (by the DMK).

Pilot was in a discussion on 'Beyond Degrees: Notes from the Field', with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai.

When asked about the Congress-DMK seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu, he said discussions were underway, adding that the governance had been good and that the general public appeared satisfied. While opposition and dissenting voices are natural, there has largely been appreciation for the government here, he said.

"Congress has been a longstanding partner of the DMK in the state and at the Centre. Ultimately, the people will decide", Pilot added.

Pilot said that they will go on to form the government in Kerala with a historic mandate and also stand a good chance in most states that are set to go to polls soon.

"In today’s politics, ideologies change frequently. People switch from one party to another, and that is an individual’s decision. Whether that decision is right or wrong, however, will ultimately be judged by the public," he said.