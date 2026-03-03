Sickle-wielding gang goes on rampage in Nellai, two killed; security beefed up

TIRUNELVELI: A sickle-wielding masked gang of around nine persons, who arrived on three two-wheelers, went on an attacking spree, leaving two persons dead and several others injured at Perumpathu village near Nanguneri on Monday night. The deceased are John Mark, a resident of Perumpathu, and a brick kiln worker from a north Indian state whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

SP V Prassannakumar told the media the gang attacked the people when they were standing outside a tea shop. “The gang attacked at least five persons before fleeing the spot,” said a villager.

The police said the injured were administered first-aid at Nanguneri GH, and shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Soon after the incident, the residents belonging to BC and Scheduled Caste communities jointly staged a road blockade demanding the authorities to arrest the assailants. The police personnel from various stations of the district were deployed at different locations of Nanguneri taluk to avoid further escalation. The police began analysing the footage of CCTV cameras installed along the roads leading to the village.

Those who sustained injuries in the attack have been identified as A Nelson, P Prabhakaran and V Ramasamy of Perumpathu, A Ganesan of Veerankulam and S Saskiumar of Puliyankulam.