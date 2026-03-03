Stalin inaugurates Rs 249-crore FinTech Tower

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the `249-crore FinTech Tower at Nandambakkam stepping up the state’s push to position itself as a hub for digital finance as fintech becomes central to India’s payments, lending and wealth-management ecosystem.

The TIDCO facility, spread over 5.56 lakh sq ft, is the first major asset to be delivered under the state’s planned 56-acre FinTech City project, whose foundation stone was laid in June 2023.

Built on 2.26 acres, the building comprises two basements, a ground floor and 11 upper floors, and has been designed with infrastructure tailored for financial services companies.

The project aims to create high-skill jobs and attract fintech firms looking to scale outside traditional centres such as Bengaluru and Mumbai.