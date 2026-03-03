'Strays being released in Vaaikalpattarai after treatment at ABC centres' Residents stage road roko

SALEM: Opposing the functioning of an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in their locality, residents of Vaaikalpattarai near Ponnamapet in Salem staged a road roko on Monday, alleging that it has led to an increase in stray dog population in the area.

Under the Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) limits, two ABC centres are operational at Shevapet and Vaaikalpattarai. Corporation officials said nearly 500 stray dogs are being sterilised every month at these centres.

Residents of Vaaikalpattarai in Ponnamapet opposed the functioning of the ABC centre in their area, stating that it has led to an increase in stray dogs in the locality.

During the protest, they alleged that dogs brought from different parts of the city for sterilisation are not always released in the same places from where they were caught, and are instead left near Vaaikalpattarai. They also claimed that the dogs often feed near meat shops and at times, attack livestock such as goats and hens.

Demanding that the ABC centre be removed, the residents staged a road roko on the Ponnamapet-Veeranam Road. Ward 9 councillor V Deivalingam and corporation officials later reached the spot and held talks with the protesters.