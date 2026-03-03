'Strays being released in Vaaikalpattarai after treatment at ABC centres' Residents stage road roko

SALEM: Opposing the functioning of an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in their locality, residents of Vaaikalpattarai near Ponnamapet in Salem staged a road roko on Monday, alleging that it has led to an increase in stray dog population in the area.
Under the Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) limits, two ABC centres are operational at Shevapet and Vaaikalpattarai. Corporation officials said nearly 500 stray dogs are being sterilised every month at these centres.
Residents of Vaaikalpattarai in Ponnamapet opposed the functioning of the ABC centre in their area, stating that it has led to an increase in stray dogs in the locality.
During the protest, they alleged that dogs brought from different parts of the city for sterilisation are not always released in the same places from where they were caught, and are instead left near Vaaikalpattarai. They also claimed that the dogs often feed near meat shops and at times, attack livestock such as goats and hens.
Demanding that the ABC centre be removed, the residents staged a road roko on the Ponnamapet-Veeranam Road. Ward 9 councillor V Deivalingam and corporation officials later reached the spot and held talks with the protesters.
Corporation officials stated that as per the ABC Rules, sterilised and vaccinated stray dogs must be released in the same locality where they were captured, adding that they strictly follow these norms. They added that proper records are maintained, including details of where each dog is caught and released, and denied allegations that sterilised dogs are being released in Vaaikalpattarai.
Deivalingam said, "The residents have raised their concerns and demands, and the corporation assured that immediate steps will be taken."
He added that a major issue is that some people abandon unwanted puppies near the ABC centre, assuming it to be a suitable place.
"While residents allege that dogs are being released here, officials say that clear records are being maintained. We have assured that gates and compound walls will be constructed for the centre and CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the premises." Following these assurances, the residents withdrew their protest.