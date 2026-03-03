ThinkEdu 2026: Critical thinking to define next generation of learners

CHENNAI: Home to the world’s youngest population, India’s development depends on how well its students are prepared to convert ambition into action.

At the ThinkEdu Conclave 2026, organised by TNIE, former University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and Dr Girija Vaidyanathan, former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, spoke about how education policy can support this in a fast-changing world.

In a session titled ‘Dreamers and Doers: The Next Gen Student’, moderated by Shankkar Aiyar, the speakers discussed how well the next generation is equipped to dream and to act. Responding, Prof Jagadesh Kumar referred to the Madras Presidency around 200 years ago, and said the education system in the region was socially inclusive, accessible, and of high quality.

Citing Thirukkural 391, which he said urges people to learn what they choose and make it part of their lives, he argued that India needs to move away from rigid, Western models of education and return to practices such as multidisciplinary education and exponential learning. “We have emphasised this in NEP 2020, so that our students will become dreamers and doers,” the former UGC chairman said.