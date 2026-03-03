ThinkEdu 2026: ‘Everything for everyone’ is smart economics, says Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday said the Dravidian Model’s emphasis on equality and “everything for everyone” is not merely a social commitment but smart economics that enhances the State’s productivity.

He also asserted that the State would not sign a Memorandum of Understanding to secure pending Samagra Shiksha funds from the Union Government.

Speaking on the second day of the ThinkEdu Conclave, the minister said the government’s upcoming manifesto would once again promise to move education from the Concurrent List to the State List. The session was chaired by K. Vaidyanathan, Editor of Dinamani.

He said, “When every child studies and every mind begins to work, the entire state becomes more productive. That is what we are focusing on through the Dravidian model.”

Responding to a question on whether the absence of a third language in the school curriculum was a drawback of the Dravidian Model, the minister said the government’s position is that Tamil represents the State’s cultural roots, while English serves as a bridge to wider opportunities.

Tamil safeguards identity, confidence and self respect, whereas proficiency in English ensures access to technology, law and science. The State therefore views Tamil as a language of identity and English as a language of opportunity, he said.