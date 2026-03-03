ThinkEdu 2026: Liberal Muslim leaders today are critical of clergy but not outspoken, says Arif Mohammed Khan

CHENNAI: Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammed Khan, on Tuesday said there are more liberal and modern Muslim leaders today than there were in 1986, and that while many are critical of the clergy and clerical-level leaders, they are yet to become outspoken.

He made the remarks during the 14th ThinkEdu Conclave held at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.

Responding to a question from The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla on “Where are the Arif Mohammed Khans of today?”, Khan said such leaders do exist but are not as vocal as expected.

He added that they are not as afraid of the clergy as they were 20 years ago, but have not yet found the courage to speak out openly.