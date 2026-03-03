ThinkEdu 2026: Liberal Muslim leaders today are critical of clergy but not outspoken, says Arif Mohammed Khan

CHENNAI: Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammed Khan, on Tuesday said there are more liberal and modern Muslim leaders today than there were in 1986, and that while many are critical of the clergy and clerical-level leaders, they are yet to become outspoken.
He made the remarks during the 14th ThinkEdu Conclave held at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.
Responding to a question from The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla on “Where are the Arif Mohammed Khans of today?”, Khan said such leaders do exist but are not as vocal as expected.
He added that they are not as afraid of the clergy as they were 20 years ago, but have not yet found the courage to speak out openly.
Khan had resigned as a minister in the Rajiv Gandhi Cabinet in 1986 when the government was preparing to enact a law to reverse the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Shah Bano case.
He had opposed the move, going against a section of his own community. Recalling the episode, he said he resisted the government’s decision to amend the Supreme Court ruling purely because it went against his integrity.
Regarding his decision to leave active politics, he said, “I’m still involved in it while being governor. I’m going around the country speaking about these same issues; it’s time to create more awareness.”