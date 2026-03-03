ThinkEdu 2026: NEP 2020 not suited for public universities, says MC Sudhakar

CHENNAI: MC Sudhakar said the National Education Policy 2020 is more workable for private and deemed universities than for public institutions, citing faculty shortages and infrastructure constraints, while speaking at the 14th ThinkEdu Conclave organised by The New Indian Express in Chennai.

In conversation with Sunaina Singh, former Vice Chancellor of Nalanda University, on the theme “The New Curriculum: Reimagining Education”, Sudhakar highlighted the practical challenges of implementing NEP 2020, particularly with regard to multidisciplinary learning, multiple entry and exit options, and structural flexibility.

Sudhakar pointed out that Karnataka was the first state in the country to implement NEP 2020.

However, he said his Congress led government believed the previous administration had rolled out the policy in haste, without adequately addressing ground realities in public higher education institutions.

Hence, the Congress party set up a panel to draft a State Education Policy immediately after coming to power in 2023.

“Drafting a State Education Policy (SEP) was a part of our manifesto,” said the minister, adding that the expert committee has already submitted its report.