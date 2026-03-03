ThinkEdu 2026: No place for vandalism in campuses, say academicians

CHENNAI: Drawing a firm line between democratic dissent and vandalism, academic leaders at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave declared that campuses must nurture debate and disagreement, but vandalism and violence cannot be tolerated.

In a conversation with Thangam Meganathan, chairperson, Rajalakshmi Group of Institutions, on the theme "Building new universities: Campuses of quality leadership", Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, maintained firmly that destruction of public property will not be tolerated.

She noted that public universities are funded by taxpayers and that each student receives a substantial public subsidy of Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh and they have to be aware of the consequences of vandalism. “Democracy and freedom bring responsibility,” she said, adding that discipline must come from within.

According to her, while a small percentage of students may engage in disruptive activities, the majority come to study and should not suffer due to campus unrest. Terming JNU as the fountainhead of intellectual terrorism, Pandit stressed that a disruptive fringe should not define the academic majority. She added that discipline must anchor freedom.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Former Vice-Chancellor of Nalanda University, Sunaina Singh, highlighted that unfettered freedom has no constitutional basis. She stated that institutions must have clearly defined disciplinary processes. “Any form of goondaism must not be allowed on campuses,” she said.