ThinkEdu 2026: Unprecedented scale, thought behind welfare schemes in last five years, says PTR

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday emphasised the scale and structured implementation of welfare schemes over the last five years, stating that the government’s approach has delivered measurable impact while remaining rooted in social justice.

Speaking at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai, in a session titled Innovation to Impact: Building India’s Tech Future, chaired by author Shankkar Aiyyar, Thiaga Rajan outlined reasons for re electing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

He said the party’s governance model over the past five years has focused on efficiency, inclusion and data driven policymaking.

Drawing on his 10 years in public life and decades of data analysis, he said the recent phase of governance has been marked by quantifiable outcomes.

From the Rs 12 per child breakfast scheme to targeted welfare enabled by integrated databases, every initiative was structured to ensure efficiency and inclusion.

Even free bus rides were implemented in a manner that protected loss making transport corporations, he said.