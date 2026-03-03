Tiruchy Corporation plans Rs 60 lakh makeover at Mannarpuram roundabout

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Corporation has proposed a major facelift for the Mannarpuram roundabout, one of the prominent entry points to the city, at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh.

Sources said the civic body plans to increase the green cover at the junction, install decorative lighting and protective fencing, similar to the works carried out at the Palpannai and TVS Tollgate intersection.

The project is expected to commence in April. Situated along the Chennai-Madurai NH, Mannarpuram junction is the gateway to Tiruchy, connecting several important neighbourhoods, including KK Nagar and Khajamalai.

The spot witnesses heavy vehicular movement almost throughout the day. However, the roundabout and the area beneath it are not maintained well. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns about the misuse of the open space under the structure.

Due to rise in anti-social activities in the area, residents have urged the corporation and NHAI to beautify the Mannarpuram roundabout. Welcoming the initiative, B Prabhu, a resident of KK Nagar, said, “Many people urinate and defecate under the bridge, and some even consume alcohol there. People feel unsafe passing through this junction.