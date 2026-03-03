Trekkers left confused after 'ban' on footwear at Velliangiri Hills

COIMBATORE: An alleged ban on wearing footwear while climbing Velliangiri Hills in Coimbatore left devotees and trekkers fuming, following which authorities clarified that the ban was just limited to the premises of Ponndi temple. Authorities said the announcement banning footwear near the temple was misinterpreted by volunteers, who put up banners insisting people to avoid footwear while climbing the hills.

“The volunteers engaged in checking banned materials and cleaning have been preventing people from wearing footwear, and creating tension among the devotees and trekkers for two days. Many have returned from the foothills due to the misinterpreted announcement," said M Krish Brindhavan, an IT employee from Nilgiris.

The mountain range, consisting of seven hills, witnesses lakhs of people during the trekking season, from February to May, to visit the Velliangiri Andavar Temple.

However, the extremely rugged and challenging terrain can also be life threatening. In 2025, nine people lost their lives due to various health reasons. This year, one death has been reported so far. Only physically fit people are advised to undertake the trek, and trekkers are allowed to wear footwear of their choice.

"However, a new rule has been enforced in the last few days at the foothills that prohibit wearing footwear during the trek. Signboards have also been placed declaring the prohibition of footwear, and monitoring has been intensified. However, the boards have no mention if the signs are put by the HR&CE department or the forest department.