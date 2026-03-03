TV debate sparks AIADMK-DMK clash in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: AIADMK and DMK cadres were involved in a clash during a debate organised by a news channel at the Vallalat Thidal in Dharmapuri on Monday.

On Monday, the news channel organised the programme in Vallalar Thidal where Dharmapuri MP A Mani, Palacode MLA KP Anbalagan and NTK state organiser M Santhosh Kumar participated.

During the event, a heated argument took place on the implementation of the Cauvery Surplus scheme and the shifting of Dharmapuri bus stand overnight.

When Mani refused to allow Anbalagan to respond to queries, an argument broke out. Soon, the cadres started hurling chairs on stage. Following this, the event was cancelled. A few people sustained minor injuries.

Dharmapuri SP SS Maheswaran arrived on the spot and held talks with the AIADMK cadres.